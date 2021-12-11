Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Palomar is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, and renewals of existing policies bode well for the company. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. High return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Palomar estimates adjusted net income of $17 million-$18.5 million in fourth-quarter 2021. Shares of Palomar have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Yet, it strives to protect earnings and balance sheet with reinsurance program. Also, escalating expenses can strain margin expansion.”

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89. Palomar has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $551,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $163,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,900 shares of company stock worth $4,926,094. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Palomar by 24.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Palomar by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Palomar by 4.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 419,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

