Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to “Buy”

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NSIT opened at $102.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,610. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

