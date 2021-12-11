Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to “Buy”

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Equity Residential have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Its decent third-quarter 2021 results mirrored robust physical occupancy, sustained pricing power improvement and lower bad debt net due to higher-than-anticipated resident receipts from governmental rent relief programs. In the reported period, Equity Residential also achieved positive total same store revenue growth quarter over quarter for the first time since the onset of the global health crisis. The residential REIT also raised its full-year guidance. It has a healthy balance-sheet position, and is banking on technology and scale to drive innovation and margin expansion. Yet, it has a significant exposure to the urban residential assets where the flexible working environment is still hurting demand. Also, elevated supply in some markets adds to its woes.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQR. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

Shares of EQR opened at $86.86 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

