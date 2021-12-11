Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

OXINF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

OXINF opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

