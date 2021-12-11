Zacks Investment Research Lowers North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. Maxim Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $432.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $182,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.