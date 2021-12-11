Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price (down previously from €15.50 ($17.42)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.42) to €15.90 ($17.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($13.48) to €14.60 ($16.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.07.

CRARY opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

