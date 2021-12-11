Zacks Investment Research Lowers 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Hold

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CLSA raised their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.03.

QFIN opened at $23.70 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

