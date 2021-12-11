Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to Hold

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of FSI stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter worth $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

