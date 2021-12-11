Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to Hold

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on DNBBY. Morgan Stanley lowered DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.57.

DNBBY stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

