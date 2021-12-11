Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Biocept alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Biocept from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.38.

BIOC stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.50. Biocept has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 million. Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biocept by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biocept during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biocept (BIOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.