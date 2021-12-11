Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 217,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 239,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 95,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

