Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($5.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pyxis Oncology.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.12. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik bought 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,018.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren S. Cline purchased 10,000 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

