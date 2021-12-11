Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Announce $2.82 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 652.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.02.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $54,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH stock opened at $302.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $196.08 and a 1 year high of $316.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

