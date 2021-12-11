Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will report sales of $316.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.42 million and the highest is $320.40 million. Enviva Partners posted sales of $277.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enviva Partners.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EVA opened at $71.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.09. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.