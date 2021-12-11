Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). S&W Seed reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.04. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 38.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,460 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

