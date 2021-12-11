Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MITO traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 36,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

