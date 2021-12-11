Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Open Lending posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,013. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.59. 926,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.34. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.