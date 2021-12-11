Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.37 Million

Analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post sales of $23.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.24 million and the highest is $24.50 million. Kamada reported sales of $31.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $95.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.41 million to $96.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $98.15 million, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $126.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

KMDA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 52,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kamada by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 915,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kamada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kamada by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kamada by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.