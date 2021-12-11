Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($1.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,810,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

