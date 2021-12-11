Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

HMLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

HMLP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. 207,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.80%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

