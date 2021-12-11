Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report $102.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.00 million and the highest is $103.07 million. Everbridge posted sales of $75.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $367.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $367.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $465.00 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $489.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $52.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.00. 13,878,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,107. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average of $139.06.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.