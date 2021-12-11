Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will report $431.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $426.40 million. Cable One reported sales of $336.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 885 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,877. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cable One by 357.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,709.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,788.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,874.32. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

