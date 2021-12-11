Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth $2,807,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 109,006.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

