Zacks: Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce $2.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NWL traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,776. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.