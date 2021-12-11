Zacks: Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce $2.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NWL traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,776. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

