Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Post Earnings of $7.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce earnings of $7.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.89. Broadcom posted earnings of $6.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $31.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.85 to $33.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $33.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.46 to $33.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.55.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $42.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $625.60. 360,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company has a market capitalization of $257.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $593.07.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

