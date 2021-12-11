Zacks: Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $285.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to post sales of $285.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.53 million and the highest is $292.49 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $269.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,791. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.13%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

