Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Earnings of $5.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post $5.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.60 and the lowest is $5.55. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 511.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $16.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.02 to $17.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $13.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.07. 1,686,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after acquiring an additional 83,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

