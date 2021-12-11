Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Earnings of $5.93 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post $5.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.60 and the lowest is $5.55. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 511.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $16.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.02 to $17.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $13.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.07. 1,686,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after acquiring an additional 83,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.