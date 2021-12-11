Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. PTC reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,313,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in PTC by 60.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 830,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.13. PTC has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

