Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Earnings of $5.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.14. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $6.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $25.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.45 to $25.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $24.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.05 to $25.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

NOC stock opened at $371.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.28 and its 200 day moving average is $366.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.