Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPFI shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.06. 311,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,838. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

