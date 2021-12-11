Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 275,179 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 211.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $399,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $2,022,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

