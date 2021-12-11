Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Chimerix reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chimerix.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMRX shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 852,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,169. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $522.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,030,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after buying an additional 395,565 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 30.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 967,507 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $24,760,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 122,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.