Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.34). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGLE. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. 796,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,299. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.