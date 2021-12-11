YOU COIN (YOU) Market Cap Achieves $2.16 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $168,785.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

