yAxis Price Reaches $1.77 on Exchanges (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, yAxis has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00003637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $45,847.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.94 or 0.08239711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00081180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,756.14 or 1.00010542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002785 BTC.

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

