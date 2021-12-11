Yarlagadda S. Babu Sells 30,100 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $11.65 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 117,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 994,391 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.