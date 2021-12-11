Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUY. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 14,113,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,714,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

