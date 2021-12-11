YAM One Day Trading Volume Tops $247,728.00 (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One YAM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. YAM has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040939 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00211214 BTC.

YAM Coin Profile

YAM (YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. The official website for YAM is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

