XSGD One Day Volume Reaches $2.78 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $172.13 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001496 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 263,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 232,809,378 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

