Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Major Shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv Buys 13,458 Shares of Stock

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 13,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,465.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 25,000 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00.

NASDAQ XLO opened at $10.25 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XLO. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

