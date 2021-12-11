Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

