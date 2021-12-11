WPP’s (WPP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,360 ($18.03) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital raised WPP to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on WPP from GBX 980 ($13.00) to GBX 1,030 ($13.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($15.78) price target on WPP in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.24) price target on WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.39).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.52) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £12.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,046.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,002.10. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 748.65 ($9.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,121 ($14.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

