WOWswap Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. WOWswap has a market cap of $4.61 million and $633,228.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $9.61 or 0.00019813 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOWswap has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.97 or 0.08212576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00081931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,470.41 or 0.99892016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002779 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.