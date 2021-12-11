Wolfe Research Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $95.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective lifted by Wolfe Research from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65. Oracle has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.