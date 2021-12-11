WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAPS. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 974,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,988. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,308,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,251,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.