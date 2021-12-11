Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will announce $74.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.88 million and the lowest is $72.08 million. Wingstop posted sales of $63.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $285.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.55 million to $289.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $341.65 million, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $350.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist decreased their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wingstop by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,546,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WING opened at $163.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.