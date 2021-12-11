Wincanton (LON:WIN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 520 ($6.90) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Wincanton alerts:

Shares of LON WIN opened at GBX 339 ($4.50) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 360.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 396.34. The firm has a market cap of £422.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.21. Wincanton has a 1 year low of GBX 230.59 ($3.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 470 ($6.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Wincanton’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other Wincanton news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £14,120 ($18,724.31).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.