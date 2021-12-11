Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Up to $182.66

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $182.66, but opened at $187.42. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $188.42, with a volume of 7,280 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

