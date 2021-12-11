William P. Quinn Acquires 5,000 Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) CFO William P. Quinn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $23,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $4.65 on Friday. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

