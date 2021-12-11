William Bonnell Acquires 31,152 Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer William Bonnell acquired 31,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,400,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,763,421.12.
TSE NA opened at C$96.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.66. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$70.81 and a 12-month high of C$106.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
