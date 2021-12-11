William Bonnell Acquires 31,152 Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer William Bonnell acquired 31,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,400,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,763,421.12.

TSE NA opened at C$96.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.66. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$70.81 and a 12-month high of C$106.10.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NA. Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.21.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.